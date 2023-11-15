IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jocelyn Benson: ‘We as voters have to start demanding more from our leaders’

    10:54
Deadline White House

Jocelyn Benson: ‘We as voters have to start demanding more from our leaders’

10:54

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State, Cornell Belcher, Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher and and Eddie Glaude MSNBC Political Analyst join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the growing fallout from former President Trump’s vile comments over the weekend, and where the Republican party is today when it comes to behavior and rhetoric Nov. 15, 2023

