IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Michael Cohen: NY DA 'really honing in' on Trump criminal probe

    10:36
  • Now Playing

    Jocelyn Benson: I’m looking for consequences up and down

    09:31
  • UP NEXT

    Erin Brockovich: Ohio train derailment is creating 'such distrust' with community

    10:17

  • The clearest sign yet that Special Counsel Jack Smith has evidence of a crime

    11:33

  • Sen. Murphy: I don’t buy the narrative that we can’t do anything about gun safety

    06:15

  • Subpoenas give big clues about direction of Jack Smith investigations

    10:22

  • Michael Cohen: NY DA 'believes there is a case to be made' against Trump

    08:50

  • Mark Pomerantz: I had a 'moral obligation' to speak out about NY DA case on Trump

    11:19

  • Swalwell: GOP is 'absolutely determined' to side with Russia over American values

    09:31

  • Dems sound alarm over Capitol security under GOP

    11:34

  • Conservative activist who advised Trump on 2020 election appears in court

    10:44

  • Antonia Hylton: Family of Tyre Nichols wants his life to take on national level of meaning

    10:24

  • Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad: 'My weapon is my voice'

    07:12

  • Michael Cohen: Donald will ultimately be held accountable for Stormy Daniels payment

    11:25

  • Ron Klain on his tenure as White House Chief of Staff

    10:04

  • Virginia State Senator: We will reject any bans on reproductive freedoms

    09:22

  • Rep. Goldman: There very well may be an indictment against George Santos

    07:50

  • ‘Small number’ of classified documents found at fmr. VP Pence’s home

    11:34

  • Fmr. lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee speaks out

    12:11

  • Trump fined nearly $1 million for ‘revenge’ lawsuit

    09:53

Deadline White House

Jocelyn Benson: I’m looking for consequences up and down

09:31

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on how election officials across the country are still looking for accountability for the Big Lie after facing pressure from the ex-president and his band of loyalistsFeb. 16, 2023

  • Michael Cohen: NY DA 'really honing in' on Trump criminal probe

    10:36
  • Now Playing

    Jocelyn Benson: I’m looking for consequences up and down

    09:31
  • UP NEXT

    Erin Brockovich: Ohio train derailment is creating 'such distrust' with community

    10:17

  • The clearest sign yet that Special Counsel Jack Smith has evidence of a crime

    11:33

  • Sen. Murphy: I don’t buy the narrative that we can’t do anything about gun safety

    06:15

  • Subpoenas give big clues about direction of Jack Smith investigations

    10:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All