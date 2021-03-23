Jelani Cobb: Reparations are needed because of the ‘inequalities that were engineered’ by the government

Jelani Cobb: Reparations are needed because of the ‘inequalities that were engineered’ by the government05:21
Staff writer at The New Yorker and professor at Columbia Journalism School Jelani Cobb shares the significance of Evanston, Illinois becoming the first city in the country to pay reparations to its Black citizens. The city plans to distribute $10 million over 10 years to those who either lived in or are direct descendants of Black residents who suffered discrimination in housing because of city ordinances, polices, or practices.