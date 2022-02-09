Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas Trump adviser Peter Navarro
06:41
Share this -
copied
The Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed former President Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro. The committee said, “Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the select committees investigation into the causes of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol."Feb. 9, 2022
UP NEXT
FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who stormed Capitol while out on bail for attempted murder
08:58
1/6 committee zeroes in on events attended by domestic violent extremist groups
07:14
Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week
06:29
Supreme Court allows Alabama to use new Congressional redistricting map
00:30
State Dept. spokesperson: Our goal in Ukraine is 'to pursue path of diplomacy'
09:01
Ron Klain on January job growth: ‘It’s a start but it’s not the finish’