Deadline White House

Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas Trump adviser Peter Navarro

06:41

The Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed former President Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro. The committee said, “Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the select committees investigation into the causes of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol."Feb. 9, 2022

