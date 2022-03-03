Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl and former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal discuss the January 6th committee subpoenaing Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the committee laying out possible criminality by former President TrumpMarch 3, 2022
