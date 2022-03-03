IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle

    10:47
Deadline White House

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle

10:47

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl and former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal discuss the January 6th committee subpoenaing Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the committee laying out possible criminality by former President TrumpMarch 3, 2022

