Jan. 6 committee puts building blocks in place on Trump’s criminal exposure
11:44
Share this -
copied
Former assistant U.S. attorney for SDNY Daniel Goldman, ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, former RNC chairman Michael Steele, and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to the January 6th committee detailing evidence of Trump’s inaction on January 6thJuly 22, 2022
Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee puts building blocks in place on Trump’s criminal exposure
11:44
UP NEXT
Rep. Lofgren: ‘The mob attack on the Capitol was intended by the president’
12:00
Jan. 6 Committee: Deleted Secret Service texts may have violate Federal Records Act
08:31
Barry Berke: The Jan. 6 committee has given DOJ a trial run
11:57
Rep. Maloney: ‘It’s necessary that federal government protect things’ like same-sex marriage
05:58
Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 6