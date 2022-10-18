Jan. 6 committee lays out Trump criminality roadmap

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Frank Figliuzzi: FBI is developing a ‘crisis of credibility’

    10:50

  • Trump hotels charged Secret Service more than five times recommended government rate

    04:04

  • Aguilar: Committee subpoenaed Trump because 'all roads lead' to him being responsible

    10:38

  • Andrew Weissmann: 1/6 Committee’s display of Trump’s repeated lies will be devastating

    09:39

  • Michael Cohen: Trump is a poster boy for fascism

    10:08

  • New evidence from 1/6 committee to show Trump was warned of violence on Jan. 6

    10:00

  • Maddow: Humans have a muscle for authoritarian, fascist, anti-Semitic, racist wedge politics

    09:53

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump trying to play ‘art of the deal’ with classified documents

    09:09

  • Vaughn Hillyard: If election deniers win it will be because ‘Dems have not gone toe to toe’ with GOP

    05:03

  • Stacey Abrams: Hypocrisy between Kemp and Walker in Georgia is 'unconscionable'

    10:13

  • John Brennan: Government might not know what documents are still missing

    08:54

  • A new twist in the scandal engulfing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker

    07:52

  • Maggie Haberman: Trump has shown politicians they can survive scandal

    11:50

  • Mary Trump: Everything Donald has done is a 'prelude to worse things to come'

    09:23

  • Bombshell in Georgia Senate race encapsulates the state of the Republican Party

    08:07

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block DOJ from accessing seized classified documents

    05:48

  • Ron Klain: President Biden and DeSantis working together to help people of Florida

    06:30

  • Fmr. Army counterintelligence agent played role in bringing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

    07:45

  • Pete Strzok: ‘I’m really worried about where we’re headed’ on a path to violence

    07:11

  • DeSantis seeking storm aid he once opposed for other states

    04:50

Deadline White House

Jan. 6 committee lays out Trump criminality roadmap

11:59

New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele discuss how the January 6th committee has laid out Trump’s criminality for the Justice DepartmentOct. 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Frank Figliuzzi: FBI is developing a ‘crisis of credibility’

    10:50

  • Trump hotels charged Secret Service more than five times recommended government rate

    04:04

  • Aguilar: Committee subpoenaed Trump because 'all roads lead' to him being responsible

    10:38

  • Andrew Weissmann: 1/6 Committee’s display of Trump’s repeated lies will be devastating

    09:39

  • Michael Cohen: Trump is a poster boy for fascism

    10:08

  • New evidence from 1/6 committee to show Trump was warned of violence on Jan. 6

    10:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All