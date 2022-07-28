Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials

- Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials05:26
- UP NEXT
DOJ investigating Trump’s actions as part of Jan. 6 probe09:55
GOP Senate candidate suggests people in violent marriages shouldn’t get divorced05:27
New reporting suggests DOJ probe into 1/6 is making major strides08:23
Marc Short appeared before a federal grand jury investigating Jan. 609:43
Jan. 6 committee puts building blocks in place on Trump’s criminal exposure11:44
Rep. Lofgren: ‘The mob attack on the Capitol was intended by the president’12:00
Jan. 6 Committee: Deleted Secret Service texts may have violate Federal Records Act08:31
Barry Berke: The Jan. 6 committee has given DOJ a trial run11:57
Rep. Maloney: ‘It’s necessary that federal government protect things’ like same-sex marriage05:58
Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 611:16
Anti-abortion rights groups urge GOP to stay away from extreme bills09:29
Jan. 6 hearing to look into Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction07:31
Attorney for Indiana doctor sends cease and desist to Indiana Attorney General07:23
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Dunn is seeking accountability for those involved in Jan. 612:37
Kinzinger says 1/6 committee still considering seeking testimony from Trump and Pence09:12
Neal Katyal: Witness tampering is a ‘grave matter’ for Trump04:27
1/6 witness: Rioters thought what they were doing was a legal action called upon by Trump07:23
Revelations about Trump’s conduct bring new questions for the Justice Department06:23
Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’10:02
- Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials05:26
- UP NEXT
DOJ investigating Trump’s actions as part of Jan. 6 probe09:55
GOP Senate candidate suggests people in violent marriages shouldn’t get divorced05:27
New reporting suggests DOJ probe into 1/6 is making major strides08:23
Marc Short appeared before a federal grand jury investigating Jan. 609:43
Jan. 6 committee puts building blocks in place on Trump’s criminal exposure11:44
Play All