IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 Committee: Deleted Secret Service texts may have violate Federal Records Act

    08:31
  • UP NEXT

    Barry Berke: The Jan. 6 committee has given DOJ a trial run

    11:57

  • Rep. Maloney: ‘It’s necessary that federal government protect things’ like same-sex marriage

    05:58

  • Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 6

    11:16

  • Anti-abortion rights groups urge GOP to stay away from extreme bills

    09:29

  • Jan. 6 hearing to look into Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction

    07:31

  • Attorney for Indiana doctor sends cease and desist to Indiana Attorney General

    07:23

  • U.S. Capitol Police Officer Dunn is seeking accountability for those involved in Jan. 6

    12:37

  • Kinzinger says 1/6 committee still considering seeking testimony from Trump and Pence

    09:12

  • Neal Katyal: Witness tampering is a ‘grave matter’ for Trump

    04:27

  • 1/6 witness: Rioters thought what they were doing was a legal action called upon by Trump

    07:23

  • Revelations about Trump’s conduct bring new questions for the Justice Department

    06:23

  • Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’

    10:02

  • Cecile Richards: The last people who should be making pregnancy decisions are politicians

    07:53

  • Jan. 6 hearing to focus on the connective tissue between Trump and extremists

    06:05

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone spends 8 hours with January 6 committee

    13:46

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘An act of gun violence like this in Japan is extraordinary’

    07:52

  • Michael Steele: Cipollone can ‘fill in some very important lanes’ for the 1/6 committee

    08:38

  • Katty Kay: The Conservative Party is ‘fed up’ with Boris Johnson

    06:33

  • Jan. 6 committee faces a high stakes moment with Cipollone testimony

    08:29

Deadline White House

Jan. 6 Committee: Deleted Secret Service texts may have violate Federal Records Act

08:31

Host of MSNBC’s “Way too Early” Jonathan Lemire, national correspondent for Politico Betsy Woodruff Swan, and former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes react to the January 6th committee’s response to the Secret Service saying the agency may have violated the Federal Records ActJuly 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 Committee: Deleted Secret Service texts may have violate Federal Records Act

    08:31
  • UP NEXT

    Barry Berke: The Jan. 6 committee has given DOJ a trial run

    11:57

  • Rep. Maloney: ‘It’s necessary that federal government protect things’ like same-sex marriage

    05:58

  • Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 6

    11:16

  • Anti-abortion rights groups urge GOP to stay away from extreme bills

    09:29

  • Jan. 6 hearing to look into Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction

    07:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All