Jack Smith will use Donald Trump’s phone data from January 6th in election interference trial

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Department of Justice, Carol Loennig, Washington Post National Investigative Reporter, and Charlie Sykes, Editor at Large for The Bulwark join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Special Counsel Jack Smith intending to use Donald Trump’s cell phone data as evidence in the election interference trial to show the former President’s actions during the insurrection on January 6th, and how the jury will get a chance to see evidence that has yet to be shown to the public.Dec. 12, 2023