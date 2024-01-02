Jack Smith warns of Trump immunity claim which puts democracy at risk

Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney and Basil Smikle, Director of the Public Policy program at Hunter College join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the latest Jack Smith filing details the threat of Donald Trump’s sweeping immunity claim and how it could allow a future President to act with impunity to commit crimes in the future. Jan. 2, 2024