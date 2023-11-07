IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Abortion rights takes center stage on Election Day in Ohio

  • Trump's favorite child set to take the stand tomorrow

    Jack Smith’s team fights back against Donald Trump’s effort to delay his trial past the election

    Trump 'played the victim card perfectly': Inside the courtroom of Donald Trump's testimony

  • Chris Christie booed for saying the obvious

  • Nicolle: ‘Overflowing with distraction, theatrics, and grievance’ - Donald Trump takes the stand

  • ‘Better late than never’: Republicans confront Sen. Tuberville over hold on military promotions

  • Nicolle: ‘Trump boys tried as adults’ - the latest on Trump's kids testimony in the NY civil case

  • ‘The Final Battle’: inside Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign of vengeance and martyrdom

  • Nicolle Wallace speaks with Columbia University student who spoke out on antisemitism on campus

  • Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand in NY Attorney General civil fraud case

  • ‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Former Marine on Senator Tuberville's military blockade

  • No Guardrails: Trump’s plan for a 2nd Presidential term full of loyalists

  • Senate Democrats plan to subpoena Justice Thomas's benefactors over ethics concerns

  • Nicolle: ‘A Chilling Warning’ - the threat of terrorism in the wake of Hamas October 7 attack

  • House GOP 'Exploiting Crisis’ to play politics with aid for Israel

  • Trump and his radicalized supporters posing a stress test for our justice system

  • 'A family affair:' Trump and his kids set for cross-examination in New York civil fraud trial

  • ‘Addicted to projection’ - A look at Trump’s attacks on Biden despite his own gaffes

  • Nicolle: ‘Words have consequences’ Judge Chutkan reinstates gag order on Donald Trump

Deadline White House

Jack Smith’s team fights back against Donald Trump’s effort to delay his trial past the election

Neal Katyal, Former U.S. Acting Solicitor General, Carol Leonnig, National Reporter for the Washington Post and Charlie Sykes, Editor-at-Large of The Bulwark join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Special Counsel Jack Smith’s most recent filings calling out Donald Trump’s “unprecedented campaign of deceit” as Donald Trump’s and his legal team try to delay his trial past the 2024 ElectionNov. 7, 2023

