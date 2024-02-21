IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jack Smith interviews Trump foe, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in election interference probe
Deadline White House

Jack Smith interviews Trump foe, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in election interference probe

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department and Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Jack Smith interviewing Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in the January 6th probe and what it could mean given his rift with ex-President Donald Trump.  Feb. 21, 2024

