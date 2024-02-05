IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Jack Smith hits back against Donald Trump’s claims of bias in classified documents case

Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee and Betsy Woodruff Swan, Politico National Correspondent join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the filing made by special counsel prosecutor Jack Smith pushing back on accusations of bias from Donald Trump in the classified documents case.Feb. 5, 2024

