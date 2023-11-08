IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mary Trump on her uncle: “He is an entitled loser who did nothing but waste his father's fortune”

    10:52
  • Now Playing

    Ivanka Trump 'comes out of hibernation' taking the stand in a Manhattan courtroom

    10:52
  • UP NEXT

    'The issue that won't go away': Republicans toxic abortion stance cost them another election

    10:46

  • Abortion rights takes center stage on Election Day in Ohio

    11:33

  • Trump's favorite child set to take the stand tomorrow

    05:47

  • Jack Smith’s team fights back against Donald Trump’s effort to delay his trial past the election

    11:55

  • Trump 'played the victim card perfectly': Inside the courtroom of Donald Trump's testimony

    11:24

  • Chris Christie booed for saying the obvious

    06:07

  • Nicolle: ‘Overflowing with distraction, theatrics, and grievance’ - Donald Trump takes the stand

    10:10

  • ‘Better late than never’: Republicans confront Sen. Tuberville over hold on military promotions

    09:20

  • Nicolle: ‘Trump boys tried as adults’ - the latest on Trump's kids testimony in the NY civil case

    07:42

  • ‘The Final Battle’: inside Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign of vengeance and martyrdom

    11:38

  • Nicolle Wallace speaks with Columbia University student who spoke out on antisemitism on campus

    09:37

  • Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand in NY Attorney General civil fraud case

    10:14

  • ‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Former Marine on Senator Tuberville's military blockade

    07:07

  • No Guardrails: Trump’s plan for a 2nd Presidential term full of loyalists

    11:03

  • Senate Democrats plan to subpoena Justice Thomas's benefactors over ethics concerns

    07:18

  • Nicolle: ‘A Chilling Warning’ - the threat of terrorism in the wake of Hamas October 7 attack

    11:24

  • House GOP 'Exploiting Crisis’ to play politics with aid for Israel

    07:39

  • Trump and his radicalized supporters posing a stress test for our justice system

    09:42

Deadline White House

Ivanka Trump 'comes out of hibernation' taking the stand in a Manhattan courtroom

10:52

Andrew Weissmann, Former top prosecutor at the Department of Justice and Emily Jane Fox, Vanity Fair National Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump’s favorite daughter Ivanka remerging in the public eye to take the stand in the civil fraud trial involving the family business.Nov. 8, 2023

  • Mary Trump on her uncle: “He is an entitled loser who did nothing but waste his father's fortune”

    10:52
  • Now Playing

    Ivanka Trump 'comes out of hibernation' taking the stand in a Manhattan courtroom

    10:52
  • UP NEXT

    'The issue that won't go away': Republicans toxic abortion stance cost them another election

    10:46

  • Abortion rights takes center stage on Election Day in Ohio

    11:33

  • Trump's favorite child set to take the stand tomorrow

    05:47

  • Jack Smith’s team fights back against Donald Trump’s effort to delay his trial past the election

    11:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All