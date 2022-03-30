Intel shows Putin could be ‘out of the fact loop’

New York Times Pentagon correspondent Helene Cooper and former Under Secretary for State for Public Diplomacy Rick Stengel discuss a U.S. intelligence revealing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is isolated and misinformed about Russia’s failures on the battlefieldMarch 30, 2022
UP NEXT
Rep. Lofgren: We are willing to pursue anything that gets us closer to the truth
11:25
Gen. McCaffrey warns: Putin can never be welcomed back into the international community
08:36
Figliuzzi: Free speech ends when you strategize a coup attempt
10:54
Gen. McCaffrey: Russia has ‘lost command and control’
09:18
UNICEF spokesperson: The needs of Ukrainian refugees are growing
07:59
McConnell to vote no on Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS nomination