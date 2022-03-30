IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Lofgren: We are willing to pursue anything that gets us closer to the truth

    11:25

  • Gen. McCaffrey warns: Putin can never be welcomed back into the international community

    08:36

  • Figliuzzi: Free speech ends when you strategize a coup attempt

    10:54

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russia has ‘lost command and control’

    09:18

  • UNICEF spokesperson: The needs of Ukrainian refugees are growing

    07:59

  • McConnell to vote no on Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS nomination

    03:59

  • Lviv resident: People of Mariupol don’t expect to get out alive

    05:13

  • Sen. Coons: Judge Jackson is handling this process with grace

    04:10

  • Pres. Biden faces the challenge of a generation in meeting with NATO allies

    09:28

  • Democrats and Republicans set the tone for SCOTUS hearings

    10:52

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Putin’s rhetoric indicates he wants the whole country

    08:15

  • Frontline journalists in Ukraine make sure the free flow of information goes uninterrupted

    07:48

  • The pro-Putin wing of the GOP echoes Kremlin disinformation

    10:03

  • Worries grow that Russian forces will target food storage facilities

    05:18

  • Col. Vindman: Russians are trying to decrease the Ukrainian’s will to resist

    06:41

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy Advisor: People are waking up to the fact that the world has changed a lot

    11:01

  • Rep. Himes: Putin can be stopped if he ‘believes his political position in Russia is challenged’

    05:01

  • The crackdown in Russia leads to tens of thousands of Russians fleeing their country

    06:05

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor says ‘the sound of war is changing’ in Kyiv

    10:27

  • Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: History will see Putin's invasion as a 'blunder'

    06:38

Deadline White House

Intel shows Putin could be ‘out of the fact loop’

10:15

New York Times Pentagon correspondent Helene Cooper and former Under Secretary for State for Public Diplomacy Rick Stengel discuss a U.S. intelligence revealing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is isolated and misinformed about Russia’s failures on the battlefieldMarch 30, 2022

