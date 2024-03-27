IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inside the final days of Trump’s presidency and the push to invoke the Insurrection Act
March 27, 2024

  • Now Playing

Deadline White House

Inside the final days of Trump’s presidency and the push to invoke the Insurrection Act

11:44

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), former member of the January 6th select committee and Betsy Woodruff Swan, Politico National Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace with an inside look at the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency when Jeffery Clark was nearly appointed Acting Attorney General in order to follow through on Trump’s demands in the hopes of staying in power. March 27, 2024

