Igor Novikov: When kids know other kids who died, something is really wrong

Mary Trump: Democracy is on 'a knife's edge'11:48
The confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson opens ‘an eruption of possibility’08:15
- Now Playing
Igor Novikov: When kids know other kids who died, something is really wrong08:52
- UP NEXT
Fmr. CIA Director: An evil leader like Putin develops evil followers04:41
Grand jury subpoena may end up at Trump’s footstep08:49
Rep. Luria: It’s valuable when we can ask questions of people ‘that were in the room’ with Trump05:05
Ben Rhodes: This is rising to the potential level of genocide11:03
Pentagon press secretary on images from Bucha, Ukraine: 'It turned my stomach'08:05
Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor: Bucha is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’11:10
A victory for now for voting rights in Florida06:19
Russians have ‘lost their political purpose’ in Ukraine11:23
White House Chief of Staff: Trump asking Putin for info on Biden is 'disgusting'09:44
Julia Ioffe says ‘people are scared to bring bad news’ to Putin05:18
Rep. Luria: I ‘fully expect’ that DOJ will hold people accountable09:57
Trump asks Putin for political help as war continues11:36
Rep. Connolly on investigating Trump: Hopefully Garland ‘sees that this case has profound merit’06:12
Intel shows Putin could be ‘out of the fact loop’10:15
Rep. Lofgren: We are willing to pursue anything that gets us closer to the truth11:25
Gen. McCaffrey warns: Putin can never be welcomed back into the international community08:36
Figliuzzi: Free speech ends when you strategize a coup attempt10:54
Mary Trump: Democracy is on 'a knife's edge'11:48
The confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson opens ‘an eruption of possibility’08:15
- Now Playing
Igor Novikov: When kids know other kids who died, something is really wrong08:52
- UP NEXT
Fmr. CIA Director: An evil leader like Putin develops evil followers04:41
Grand jury subpoena may end up at Trump’s footstep08:49
Rep. Luria: It’s valuable when we can ask questions of people ‘that were in the room’ with Trump05:05
Play All