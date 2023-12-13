IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House Republicans vote to launch impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    02:41
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden: ‘It’s shameless’ House GOP pushes impeachment despite no evidence

    09:07
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court to hear case over common abortion pill

    09:44

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear Jan. 6 case which could upend Donald Trump’s prosecution

    10:45

  • Velshi: ‘Evil done to innocent people’: Jury hears testimony in Giuliani defamation trial

    11:29

  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill: 'Putin has congratulated House Republicans for stalling aid package'

    12:02

  • Jack Smith will use Donald Trump’s phone data from January 6th in election interference trial

    10:13

  • Rudy Giuliani defamation trial begins in step towards accountability for the big lie

    11:33

  • Trump ducks stand after his own lawyers said 'People that are afraid cower'

    07:07

  • Weissmann: ‘No downside for Jack Smith’ - DOJ asks Supreme Court to determine Trump immunity question

    12:12

  • Katie Phang on Trump’s courtroom composure: 'He does not care'

    12:00

  • 'Last call to find a Trump alternative': Anti-Trump GOP scrambles to find a candidate for 2024

    05:18

  • House GOP defends blurring Jan 6 rioters faces to give ‘protection from insurrection hunters’

    06:56

  • Trump gag order upheld by federal appeals court, but statements about Jack Smith allowed

    12:36

  • A new normal in a Post-Roe America, judge grants woman permission to get an abortion in Texas

    09:40

  • ‘All in pursuit of a silver medal’ - GOP primary candidates continue their race for second place

    08:56

  • Donald Trump lashes out at Attorney General Letitia James in courtroom meltdown

    11:34

  • ‘He got nothing’ - Senator Tommy Tuberville’s military blockade fails

    04:39

  • Trump on a possible second term: ‘I’d be a dictator on day one’

    12:25

  • 'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings

    02:42

Deadline White House

Hunter Biden: ‘It’s shameless’ House GOP pushes impeachment despite no evidence

09:07

Rep Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the House GOP’s insistence on pushing through an impeachment proceeding of President Biden despite a complete lack of evidence. Dec. 13, 2023

  • House Republicans vote to launch impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    02:41
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden: ‘It’s shameless’ House GOP pushes impeachment despite no evidence

    09:07
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court to hear case over common abortion pill

    09:44

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear Jan. 6 case which could upend Donald Trump’s prosecution

    10:45

  • Velshi: ‘Evil done to innocent people’: Jury hears testimony in Giuliani defamation trial

    11:29

  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill: 'Putin has congratulated House Republicans for stalling aid package'

    12:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All