IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Trump allies continue to try to decertify the 2020 election

    07:52

  • Amb. McFaul: Even I did not expect Putin to be ‘as evil’ as he has been

    09:51

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor is ‘worried about what’s to come in the next few days’

    09:52

  • GOP concern over speed of aid to Ukraine is too little to late

    05:54

  • Jan. 6 panel grills Stephen Miller about Trump speech

    05:55

  • McFaul: ‘What is Putin’s red line’ is the essential question

    11:09

  • Dr. Jha is hopeful that BA.2 won’t lead to increased hospitalizations

    04:22

  • Russia’s Defense Ministry says its Moskva missile cruise ship has sunk

    06:05

  • WaPo: Case of duped Secret Service agents called an alarming agency breach

    10:08

  • McCaskill: McConnell is trying to ‘do the splits’ with his party

    04:49

  • War in Ukraine enters a new phase as U.S. sends bigger and better weapons

    09:02

  • Rep. Lofgren: ‘We’re not afraid of calling anyone’ to testify

    08:42

  • Speaker of the NYC Council: We face an ‘uphill battle’ against gun violence

    06:19

  • Charlie Sykes: Putin has ‘every incentive’ to interfere in our politics again

    08:08

  • Jan. 6 committee convinced it has enough evidence for Trump criminal referral

    10:03

  • Mitch McConnell attempts to defend his contradictory positions on Trump

    11:16

  • Russia shows their strategy is to try to ‘break the will of the Ukrainians’

    08:20

  • Mary Trump: Democracy is on 'a knife's edge'

    11:48

  • The confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson opens ‘an eruption of possibility’

    08:15

  • Igor Novikov: When kids know other kids who died, something is really wrong

    08:52

Deadline White House

How the GOP poses a dire threat to already marginalized groups in America

11:28

Civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley, writer-at-large for the Bulwark Tim Miller, and founder of Country Over Party Matthew Dowd react to Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow taking on the wave of hate coming from the right targeting marginalized groups April 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Trump allies continue to try to decertify the 2020 election

    07:52

  • Amb. McFaul: Even I did not expect Putin to be ‘as evil’ as he has been

    09:51

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor is ‘worried about what’s to come in the next few days’

    09:52

  • GOP concern over speed of aid to Ukraine is too little to late

    05:54

  • Jan. 6 panel grills Stephen Miller about Trump speech

    05:55

  • McFaul: ‘What is Putin’s red line’ is the essential question

    11:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All