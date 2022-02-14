How Rudy Giuliani could blow the 1/6 investigation open
New York Times Washington Correspondent Michael Schmidt and former assistant attorney for SDNY Daniel Goldman on the January 6th Select Committee reportedly being in talks with Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani to testifyFeb. 14, 2022
