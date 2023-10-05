IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

House Republicans race to find Speaker who will 'decimate' what's left of GOP

07:51

Former Congressman from Florida, David Jolly, AND Director of Public Policy Program at Hunter College, Basil Smikle join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the House GOP’s plan forward as they look to replace Kevin McCarthy Oct. 5, 2023

