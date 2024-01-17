House GOP goes after Cassidy Hutchinson for telling the truth on January 6th

‘How much will it take to make him stop?’ - Trump lashes out in courtroom again11:41
- Now Playing
House GOP goes after Cassidy Hutchinson for telling the truth on January 6th06:44
- UP NEXT
Katie Phang: ‘You get what you pay for’ - Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba embarrasses herself in court11:03
Election workers ‘scared to death’ about working elections in 202407:49
E. Jean Carroll’s legal team: ‘Donald Trump has all but destroyed her life’11:37
Trump campaign vows to go after Nikki Haley’s reputation and image in New Hampshire09:08
Andrew Weissmann: ‘Trump’s claims of victimhood aren’t working in the courtroom’09:48
Steve Kornacki breaks down what to expect ahead of tonight's Iowa Caucus08:41
Claire McCaskill on Nikki Haley: ‘She may be getting serious about running against Trump’09:43
Trump rolls out the ‘MAGA superstar shuttle’ of surrogates in the final hours before Iowa Caucus03:26
'A potential win win for Nikki Haley’: GOP primary could become head-to-head matchup after Iowa04:09
Trump does a 180, switches strategy to boost his case for presidential immunity08:15
‘A very large scale attack': United States and British forces launch airstrikes in Yemen11:17
NY Attorney General Letitia James: ‘Personal attacks don’t bother me’07:04
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty for tax charges05:55
‘Control your client:’ - Judge to Trump’s legal team after he lashes out in closing arguments12:01
‘Being booed for telling the truth badge of honor:’ Chris Christie drops out of 2024 GOP primary06:44
Chris Christie caught on hot mic bashing rival candidates ahead of dropping out of 2024 race04:08
Trump amps up violent rhetoric, as federal judges and prosecutors face increased threats09:43
Trump amplifies birther conspiracy against Nikki Haley as she closes the gap on him in polls06:49
‘How much will it take to make him stop?’ - Trump lashes out in courtroom again11:41
- Now Playing
House GOP goes after Cassidy Hutchinson for telling the truth on January 6th06:44
- UP NEXT
Katie Phang: ‘You get what you pay for’ - Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba embarrasses herself in court11:03
Election workers ‘scared to death’ about working elections in 202407:49
E. Jean Carroll’s legal team: ‘Donald Trump has all but destroyed her life’11:37
Trump campaign vows to go after Nikki Haley’s reputation and image in New Hampshire09:08
Play All