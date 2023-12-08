House GOP defends blurring Jan 6 rioters faces to give ‘protection from insurrection hunters’

Ryan Reilly, author of the book “Sedition Hunters,” Tim Heaphy, former lead for the January 6th Select Committee and Basil Smikle, Director of the Public Policy program at Hunter College join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to blur out the faces of rioters on January 6th in order to give people they deem as innocent protection from potential backlash and legal issues.Dec. 8, 2023