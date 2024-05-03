IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Biden awards Medal of Freedom to 19 people, including Nancy Pelosi and Michelle Yeoh

Hope Hicks takes the stand, describes the ‘meltdown’ after Access Hollywood tape leak
May 3, 202411:41

    Hope Hicks takes the stand, describes the 'meltdown' after Access Hollywood tape leak

Deadline White House

Hope Hicks takes the stand, describes the ‘meltdown’ after Access Hollywood tape leak

11:41

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Correspondent and Kristy Greenberg a former Criminal Division Deputy Chief at the Southern District of New York join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the most revealing testimony thus far in the Trump Hush Money trial with close ally and advisor Hope Hicks taking the stand discussing what happened in the immediate aftermath of the Access Hollywood tape leak in October 2016. May 3, 2024

    Hope Hicks takes the stand, describes the 'meltdown' after Access Hollywood tape leak

