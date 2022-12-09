IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Harry Litman: Inconceivable that 1/6 committee would make criminal referral and it not be Trump

    08:34
  • UP NEXT

    WaPo: DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt

    06:43

  • Far-right coup plot with similarities to January 6th foiled in Germany

    10:15

  • More classified documents found at Trump storage site

    10:07

  • Harry Dunn: I’m not letting anyone steal the joy I feel

    06:59

  • Michael Cohen: 'This is the death spiral of the Trump Organization'

    04:09

  • SCOTUS appears to back web designer opposed to same-sex marriage

    10:07

  • Claire McCaskill: The biggest lie Trump told was his oath of office

    08:03

  • New podcast reveals never-before-heard Nelson Mandela

    08:40

  • John Brennan: What Trump did ‘has already caused significant damage’

    09:16

  • Fmr. Gaetz confidant sentenced to 11 years in prison

    11:46

  • Chasten Buttigieg: We're reaffirming marriage equality because SCOTUS is threatening to take away

    11:41

  • WH Coronavirus Response Coordinator: What happens this season is largely up to us

    07:01

  • Barbara McQuade: Oath Keepers conviction ‘strengthen the hand of the Justice Dept.’

    07:33

  • Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy

    03:00

  • Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Fulton County grand jury probe

    03:14

  • U.S. reaches 600+ mass shootings for third year in a row

    11:57

  • Andrew Weissmann: Not necessary for special counsel ‘to be absolutely silent’

    10:44

  • Manhattan prosecutors again consider a path toward prosecuting Trump

    07:10

  • Tim Miller: ‘You shouldn’t have to be a hero at a gay bar’

    09:53

Deadline White House

Harry Litman: Inconceivable that 1/6 committee would make criminal referral and it not be Trump

08:34

Former U.S. attorney Harry Litman, New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, and Executive Producer of Showtime’s “The Circus” John Heilemann discuss the January 6th Committee’s vital next steps, making criminal referralsDec. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Harry Litman: Inconceivable that 1/6 committee would make criminal referral and it not be Trump

    08:34
  • UP NEXT

    WaPo: DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt

    06:43

  • Far-right coup plot with similarities to January 6th foiled in Germany

    10:15

  • More classified documents found at Trump storage site

    10:07

  • Harry Dunn: I’m not letting anyone steal the joy I feel

    06:59

  • Michael Cohen: 'This is the death spiral of the Trump Organization'

    04:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All