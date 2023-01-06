IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Adam Schiff: Republicans are currently being led by 'chaos agents'

    08:51
  • Now Playing

    Harry Dunn: 730 days is ‘so long to wait for accountability’

    08:47
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Himes: Each and every ballot is moving away from McCarthy

    09:00

  • Charlie Sykes: We’re going from one of the most powerful House speakers to one of the most feckless

    09:13

  • Jan. 6 committee enters final sprint to make evidence public

    07:28

  • Michael Cohen reacts to Trump's tax returns: "Donald's time has come"

    11:45

  • Rep.-elect Santos faces federal and local investigations

    06:03

  • GOP attempts to minimize threat of far-right violence

    11:04

  • New Jan. 6 transcripts reveal Trump considered ‘blanket pardons’

    11:59

  • David Jolly: George Santos is an absolute fraud

    07:47

  • Jan. 6 committee deals with the person who lit the match: Donald Trump

    11:56

  • Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit

    04:37

  • A look at how the ex-president left America’s national security secrets exposed

    09:53

  • Alexandra Pelosi: My mom believes 'in her soul' that public service is a noble calling

    11:37

  • Neal Katyal: Trump should focus less on action cards and more on criminal charges

    05:47

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers final speech as Congressman

    08:42

  • Sen. Murphy: We wouldn’t have seen change without the Sandy Hook Families

    07:04

  • President Biden signs marriage equality into federal law

    09:06

  • Journalist Grant Wahl's death while covering World Cup stuns sports world

    08:00

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s role on Jan. 6 was far more central than incitement

    11:27

Deadline White House

Harry Dunn: 730 days is ‘so long to wait for accountability’

08:47

After being awarded the Presidential Citizen medal today, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn reflects on the second anniversary of the January 6th insurrection and discusses what he thinks accountability should look likeJan. 6, 2023

  • Adam Schiff: Republicans are currently being led by 'chaos agents'

    08:51
  • Now Playing

    Harry Dunn: 730 days is ‘so long to wait for accountability’

    08:47
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Himes: Each and every ballot is moving away from McCarthy

    09:00

  • Charlie Sykes: We’re going from one of the most powerful House speakers to one of the most feckless

    09:13

  • Jan. 6 committee enters final sprint to make evidence public

    07:28

  • Michael Cohen reacts to Trump's tax returns: "Donald's time has come"

    11:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All