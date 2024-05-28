IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Prosecution presents closing arguments on Day 21 of Trump's hush money trial

Happening Now: Prosecution delivering final arguments against Donald Trump in hush money trial 
May 28, 202410:45

Happening Now: Prosecution delivering final arguments against Donald Trump in hush money trial 

10:45

Andrew Weissmann, MSNBC Legal Analyst, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Lachlan Cartwright, Special Correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter and Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the closing arguments made by Trump’s legal team which failed to provide any evidence to the mountain of businesses records provided by the prosecution and was rather a character assassination of Michael Cohen. May 28, 2024

