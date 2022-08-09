GOP transforms from the party of law and order

- Now Playing
GOP transforms from the party of law and order07:05
- UP NEXT
Andrew Weissmann: Garland had to have thought that Trump wouldn’t comply with a subpoena07:15
Biden kicks off August with big legislative win11:21
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in damages to Sandy Hook parents01:40
Biden nears major legislative win after Dems agree on tax and climate bill09:02
Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million to Sandy Hook parents00:23
U.S. commits to bringing Brittney Griner home following 9 year sentence04:17
NYT: Eastman continued to push voter fraud claims after Biden’s inauguration07:18
Michael E. Langley becomes first Black four-star Marine general confirmed00:31
Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in crash00:43
Republican primaries give a glimpse into where the GOP is headed10:04
U.S. drone strike kills top Al Qaeda leader Zawahri05:33
Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’09:05
Arizona primaries to be a key test of Trump’s power05:50
Paul Rieckhoff: Republican senators are ‘screwing my friends who are dying’09:45
DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps09:50
Rep. Maloney calls Manchin and Schumer deal ‘a message that Democrats get things done’07:22
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials05:26
DOJ investigating Trump’s actions as part of Jan. 6 probe09:55
GOP Senate candidate suggests people in violent marriages shouldn’t get divorced05:27
- Now Playing
GOP transforms from the party of law and order07:05
- UP NEXT
Andrew Weissmann: Garland had to have thought that Trump wouldn’t comply with a subpoena07:15
Biden kicks off August with big legislative win11:21
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in damages to Sandy Hook parents01:40
Biden nears major legislative win after Dems agree on tax and climate bill09:02
Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million to Sandy Hook parents00:23
Play All