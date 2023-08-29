GOP silence member of Tennessee Three again during debate on gun safety

Distinguished University Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies at Vanderbilt University Michael Eric Dyson and Editor-At-Large of The 19th Errin Haines join Ali Velshi - in for Nicolle Wallace - to discuss how Republicans in the Tennessee House of Representatives voted to prohibit Rep. Justin Jones from speaking and debating on bills for the remainder of the day, a week into the special session that Republican Governor Bill Lee called in reaction to a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Nashville in March.Aug. 29, 2023