Deadline White House

GOP readies legal fight to contest elections

09:09

D.C. Correspondent for Politico Heidi Przybyla and former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance discuss Przybyla’s new reporting on the calculated efforts by Republicans that could throw the 2024 presidential election into chaosJune 1, 2022

