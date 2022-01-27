IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Blumenthal: 'We will move quickly and fairly' on Biden's Supreme Court pick

    GOP divide on Russia weakens U.S. standing in the world

    Democrats look to Supreme Court pick for a political boost

  • State Dept. Spokesperson: It's Putin's choice whether he wants to follow path of diplomacy

  • Claire McCaskill: Senators are ‘anxious’ to replace Justice Breyer quickly

  • Youngkin goes ‘backwards towards Trump’ in his first 10 days

  • The 1/6 committee uncovers the behind the scenes of Trump’s coup attempt

  • Pentagon spox. on troops on 'heightened alert': We're making sure 'we are ready'

  • New reporting unveils the far-right activism of the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

  • Bill Barr could provide a window into the ‘chaotic final days’ of the Trump presidency

  • Col. Vindman: We are 'just on the cusp' of a European war

  • SCOTUS allows Texas abortion law to stand the week of Roe’s 49th anniversary

  • Draft executive order was a ‘nightmare scenario’ in Trump’s final days

  • Could an investigation into the fake GOP electors be Trump's Watergate?

  • Donna Edwards announces run for former congressional seat

  • Rep. Lofgren: The 1/6 committee is ‘expecting a large amount of material in the coming days’

  • Maddow: Biden will get pushback from liberals like me — but he's right about Republicans

  • ICYMI: Cliffnotes from Biden's marathon press conference

  • Fissures appear among the Supreme Court conservative justices

  • Sen. Merkley: There’s no bigger issue than defending the ballot box

Deadline White House

GOP divide on Russia weakens U.S. standing in the world

Former FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok, former senior CIA officer John Sipher, and former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt on how Republicans doubting U.S. support for Ukraine over Russia threatens U.S. alliancesJan. 27, 2022

