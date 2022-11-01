GOP continues to push baseless conspiracies about Pelosi attack

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Federal judge denies restraining order on Arizona ballot drop box watchers

    06:06

  • Attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband a stark reminder of the threat environment lawmakers live in

    09:19

  • Prosecutors seek testimony on Trump’s declassification claims

    11:25

  • Watchdog group calls for Congressional investigation into Clarence and Ginni Thomas

    07:40

  • Bob Woodward: "Trump put the presidency in moral freefall"

    04:58

  • Voter intimidation efforts ramp up head of the midterms

    04:00

  • Cipollone testimony could go right to the heart of Trump’s state of mind

    08:12

  • Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West after days of letting his hate go unchallenged

    08:22

  • NYT: Prosecutors laser-focused on witness that could lead them straight to Trump

    08:27

  • Rep. Himes: The U.S. has to decide we won’t allow the GOP to mess with election

    10:01

  • Multiple investigations focus on years of potential misconduct by Trump and allies

    08:59

  • Rep Lofgren: Trump is ‘legally obligated to come in and testify’

    09:42

  • Activist Masih Alinejad: Iranian protests are a 'tipping point'

    08:30

  • Fmr. Press Secy. to the First Lady: Dr. Biden wants women to know how high the stakes are

    04:24

  • Judge says Trump knew voter fraud numbers were false

    06:38

  • Former Trump Impeachment Investigator Barry Berke on January 6th Committee decision to subpoena Trump – Part 1

    05:57

  • Former Trump Impeachment Investigator Barry Berke on January 6th Committee decision to subpoena Trump – Part 2

    07:31

  • Olympian Rennae Stubbs on the 'importance' of normalizing conversations about mental health

    07:53

  • Rep. Demings: Don’t listen to what Marco Rubio says, watch what he does

    07:45

  • A new chapter in the saga of Trump’s legal woes

    06:33

Deadline White House

GOP continues to push baseless conspiracies about Pelosi attack

09:16

NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins and former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi warn about how the Republican Party is awash in lies and disinformation as they continue to promote conspiracy theories about the attack on Paul PelosiNov. 1, 2022

