GOP becomes the party of the insurrection with censure of Cheney and Kinzinger
11:03
Share this -
copied
ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, and New York Times congressional correspondent Annie Karni react to the RNC passing a resolution to censure Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger for their work on the 1/6 committeeFeb. 4, 2022
Ron Klain on January job growth: ‘It’s a start but it’s not the finish’
05:50
Now Playing
GOP becomes the party of the insurrection with censure of Cheney and Kinzinger
11:03
UP NEXT
White House Communications Director: We hope Putin chooses diplomacy
06:58
President Biden travels to NYC and unveils new steps to curb crime
10:09
Rep. Aguilar: ‘This was a coordinated effort to overturn an election’
07:43
Michael Steele to Republican senators: ‘Try being a Black woman in law school’