IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP attempts to minimize threat of far-right violence

    11:04
  • UP NEXT

    New Jan. 6 transcripts reveal Trump considered ‘blanket pardons’

    11:59

  • David Jolly: George Santos is an absolute fraud

    07:47

  • Jan. 6 committee deals with the person who lit the match: Donald Trump

    11:56

  • Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit

    04:37

  • A look at how the ex-president left America’s national security secrets exposed

    09:53

  • Alexandra Pelosi: My mom believes 'in her soul' that public service is a noble calling

    11:37

  • Neal Katyal: Trump should focus less on action cards and more on criminal charges

    05:47

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers final speech as Congressman

    08:42

  • Sen. Murphy: We wouldn’t have seen change without the Sandy Hook Families

    07:04

  • President Biden signs marriage equality into federal law

    09:06

  • Journalist Grant Wahl's death while covering World Cup stuns sports world

    08:00

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s role on Jan. 6 was far more central than incitement

    11:27

  • Griner welcomed home after landing in the U.S.

    07:22

  • Harry Litman: Inconceivable that 1/6 committee would make criminal referral and it not be Trump

    08:34

  • WaPo: DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt

    06:43

  • Far-right coup plot with similarities to January 6th foiled in Germany

    10:15

  • More classified documents found at Trump storage site

    10:07

  • Harry Dunn: I’m not letting anyone steal the joy I feel

    06:59

  • Michael Cohen: 'This is the death spiral of the Trump Organization'

    04:09

Deadline White House

GOP attempts to minimize threat of far-right violence

11:04

Former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for Washington D.C. Donell Harvin, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, Associate Editor and Columnist for Real Clear Politics A.B. Stoddard, and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade discuss the GOP undermining U.S. institutions and downplaying the threat of far-right violenceDec. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    GOP attempts to minimize threat of far-right violence

    11:04
  • UP NEXT

    New Jan. 6 transcripts reveal Trump considered ‘blanket pardons’

    11:59

  • David Jolly: George Santos is an absolute fraud

    07:47

  • Jan. 6 committee deals with the person who lit the match: Donald Trump

    11:56

  • Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit

    04:37

  • A look at how the ex-president left America’s national security secrets exposed

    09:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All