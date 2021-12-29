Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of federal sex trafficking for role in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuses
07:18
Share this -
copied
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of five of six federal sex trafficking charges. She was found guilty of playing a pivotal part in recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by her close confidant, the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.Dec. 29, 2021
Now Playing
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of federal sex trafficking for role in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuses
07:18
UP NEXT
Dr. Jha on learning from Covid-19: 'How pandemics change societies is up to us'
09:01
Full interview: Ron Klain on Omicron, testing, and voting rights
10:34
Dr. Oz Senate candidacy brings new scrutiny to track record of dispensing dubious medical advice
08:34
CDC shortens Covid isolation period to 5 days for asymptomatic cases
02:34
Supreme Court to hold special hearing on Biden vaccine mandates on January 7