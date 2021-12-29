Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors
Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of six counts by a federal jury. Count six is sex trafficking of an individual under the age of 18 and that carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. NBC News’ Tom Winter explains her possible sentencing and details evidence the jury saw. Dec. 29, 2021
