Deadline White House

Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors

06:28

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of six counts by a federal jury. Count six is sex trafficking of an individual under the age of 18 and that carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. NBC News’ Tom Winter explains her possible sentencing and details evidence the jury saw. Dec. 29, 2021

