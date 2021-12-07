Georgia braces for dramatic GOP governor primary

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Georgia braces for dramatic GOP governor primary04:24
Sen. Chris Murphy: U.S. has 'celebratory culture around guns' unlike anywhere else in world10:35
Rick Stengel: Putin is ‘looking at the possibility that America will turn authoritarian’06:34
Barton Gellman warns that Trump has ‘radicalized tens of millions of people’11:26
Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?05:24
New MSNBC podcast examines the radicalization of a Capitol rioter08:25
Justice Department sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps07:30
New report details how Trump has better positioned himself to subvert the next election09:56
Prosecutor after charging parents in Oxford shooting: Owning gun 'comes with responsibility'10:41
Steve Schmidt: ‘The lust for power supersedes everything’ for Republicans04:38
The ex-president’s closest allies now pleading the fifth10:55
Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation09:39
Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel05:47
The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards08:19
Omicron variant fuels the push for Covid booster shots06:21
Nothing could’ve stopped Trump from debating Biden, not even catching Covid08:56
Joyce Vance: It’s unlikely Roe and Casey will survive as they currently exist04:06
David Cay Johnston: Trump has 'become America's beggar-in-chief'05:00
SCOTUS to hear challenge to Roe v. Wade with abortion rights hanging in the balance09:21
Rep. Aguilar: There’s plenty of questions that we will have for Mr. Meadows04:28
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein discusses former Senator David Perdue's entry into the Georgia governor's race, where he will run against current Governor Brian Kemp.Dec. 7, 2021
