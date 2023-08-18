GA Republicans look to ‘change the rules’ in effort to stop Fani Willis 'by any means necessary'

Host of "Politics Nation" Reverend Al Sharpton and editor-at-large of The Bulwark Charlie Sykes join Nicolle Wallace to discuss reports that Republicans in Georgia are looking to change Georgia's rules on pardons after a state senator sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp, demanding he convene an emergency special session for "the review and response to the actions" of Fulton County DA Fani Willis.Aug. 18, 2023