  • Nicolle: Trump ‘running on a promise to make the American people his human shields’

    13:04

  • Trump’s legal earthquake: Capitol Police officer refuses to 'shut up' until conviction

    13:39
    GA Republicans look to ‘change the rules’ in effort to stop Fani Willis 'by any means necessary'

    05:24
    'Disturbing': Top Dem warns Trump, MAGA World about threats amid legal earthquake

    07:12

  • Trump's surrender, arrest, mug shot could overshadow GOP debate

    05:35

  • Michael Cohen: GA indictment reads like a 'really good book' that ends in 'guilty conviction'

    06:18

  • 'Criminal enterprise': FBI vet compares Trump 'threats' to Mafia

    09:24

  • 'Cashing in on their own father': House Dems preparing report on foreign money to Trump family

    04:31

  • Nicolle: ‘Haunting’ texts from Trump allies in GA show they knew 2020 coup was ‘B.S.’

    11:00

  • ‘The threat of violence is real’: Trump rallies base ahead of yet another potential indictment

    06:43

  • See Fox's Hannity surrender as Dobbs decision destroys GOP

    06:08

  • 'Try to keep Donald Trump out of jail': Trump's legal firestorm strains campaign cash flow

    10:39

  • 'Blow the doors off!': Looming Trump indictment in Georgia rattles GOP

    05:23

  • 'Putting the screws to Trump': DOJ vet says judge in coup case 'unafraid' to jail Trump

    09:00

  • Busted: Clarence Thomas ethics scandal gets worse

    09:42

  • 'Pouring kerosene on the fire': Trump ramping up dangerous combo of 'fear, chaos and violence'

    14:11

  • 'Obsession with queer people': DeSantis rocked as FL schools drop AP class citing 'Don't Say Gay'

    07:26

  • 'A message to the country': Ohio voters deliver decisive win for abortion rights supporters

    08:41

  • 'It reads like Mad Libs': Ex-Pence security adviser backs Trump in 2024

    03:48

  • Quadruple-indicted? What to expect as Fulton County DA prepares to present her case against Trump

    08:07

Deadline White House

GA Republicans look to ‘change the rules’ in effort to stop Fani Willis 'by any means necessary'

05:24

Host of "Politics Nation" Reverend Al Sharpton and editor-at-large of The Bulwark Charlie Sykes join Nicolle Wallace to discuss reports that Republicans in Georgia are looking to change Georgia's rules on pardons after a state senator sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp, demanding he convene an emergency special session for "the review and response to the actions" of Fulton County DA Fani Willis.Aug. 18, 2023

