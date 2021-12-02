IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation

    09:39

  • Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel

    05:47

  • The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards

    08:19

  • Omicron variant fuels the push for Covid booster shots

    06:21

  • Nothing could’ve stopped Trump from debating Biden, not even catching Covid

    08:56

  • Joyce Vance: It’s unlikely Roe and Casey will survive as they currently exist

    04:06

  • David Cay Johnston: Trump has 'become America's beggar-in-chief'

    05:00

  • SCOTUS to hear challenge to Roe v. Wade with abortion rights hanging in the balance

    09:21

  • Rep. Aguilar: There’s plenty of questions that we will have for Mr. Meadows

    04:28

  • Omicron concerns ramp up the Covid booster push

    10:24

  • Trump's post-White House grift

    05:56

  • Jan. 6 committee considers more contempt votes this week

    10:25

  • Dr. Gupta: We need to change our definition of success when it comes to Covid

    03:28

  • Jan. 6 panel intensifies focus on law enforcement failures

    11:57

  • Rev. Sharpton: I was preparing Ahmaud Arbery’s family for the worst

    05:04

  • Meet the 'Bonnie and Clyde' of MAGA World

    06:41

  • Jury awards $25M in damages for 2017 Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally

    07:14

  • Rep. Connolly: The 1/6 committee is ‘getting to the bottom of the planned and prepared violence’

    06:52

  • Dr. Gupta on Thanksgiving: It’s ‘absolutely safe to gather indoors’ if vaccinated

    04:52

  • Steve Schmidt: Political extremists are in charge of the Republican Party

    06:16

Deadline White House

Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation

09:39

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter in the Parkland school shooting, and Politico White House editor Sam Stein discuss the new charges in the Michigan school shooting and what politicians in Washington can do to pass gun safety legislation.Dec. 2, 2021

  • Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation

    09:39

  • Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel

    05:47

  • The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards

    08:19

  • Omicron variant fuels the push for Covid booster shots

    06:21

  • Nothing could’ve stopped Trump from debating Biden, not even catching Covid

    08:56

  • Joyce Vance: It’s unlikely Roe and Casey will survive as they currently exist

    04:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All