    Frank Figliuzzi: Reports that Trump reviewed documents shows his willful intent

    09:38
Deadline White House

Frank Figliuzzi: Reports that Trump reviewed documents shows his willful intent

09:38

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi and New York Times Washington correspondent Michael Schmidt weigh in on new reporting that Trump had over 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, and reviewed many of themAug. 23, 2022

