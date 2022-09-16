Former US Attorney Berman: DOJ told SDNY 'It’s time to even things out by indicting a Democrat before the midterms'

Former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman takes us inside the SDNY, the nation’s preeminent US Attorney’s Office, and its battle with the Trump Justice Department. He details how the Justice Department pressured SDNY to investigate and prosecute Donald Trump’s perceived enemies, including President Obama’s former White House Counsel Greg Craig and former Secretary of State John Kerry. According to Berman, when SDNY refused, DOJ took the unprecedented step of “shopping” these cases around to other, potentially more pliant, US Attorney Offices.Sept. 16, 2022