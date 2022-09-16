IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former US Attorney Berman: 'Barr did the bidding of the president and politicized the Department of Justice'

    11:55

  • Charlie Sykes: DeSantis and Abbott are using ‘theater of cruelty’

    06:31

  • Brandon Van Grack: ‘DOJ has no option but to appeal’

    11:29
    Former US Attorney Berman: DOJ told SDNY 'It’s time to even things out by indicting a Democrat before the midterms'

    12:29
    Former Trump DHS official says Trump wanted to 'bus and dump' migrants into Democratic cities

    03:00

  • Neal Katyal: Obstruction case against Trump is ‘very strong’

    11:59

  • Biden announces new government actions targeting hate-fueled violence

    04:58

  • FBI serves MyPillow’s Mike Lindell with search warrant

    05:13

  • Rep. Lofgren: ‘Outrageous’ that Trump would pardon insurrectionists

    10:43

  • Geoffrey Berman: ‘We managed to push back every attempt to interfere in our cases’

    09:23

  • Judge unseals more portions of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

    11:00

  • Jan 6th committee members prepare to work until the bitter end

    07:35

  • Andrew Weissmann: We either have a system where we’re all accountable to law or we don’t

    07:58

  • Hot button cultural issues become winning topics for Democrats

    07:06

  • Trump faces Monday deadline to respond to DOJ filing

    07:28

  • DOJ appeals judge's order for Mar-a-Lago special master

    05:14

  • Andrew Weissman: DOJ notice to appeal ‘puts it to the Trump team’

    09:23

  • New WaPo report underscores why DOJ took unprecedented step to search Mar-a-Lago

    12:02

  • Fmr. top national security official: Trump will 'do anything for his own political gain'

    11:42

  • Democrats seize on the shifting political landscape after the overturning of Roe

    08:57

Former US Attorney Berman: DOJ told SDNY 'It's time to even things out by indicting a Democrat before the midterms'

Former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman takes us inside the SDNY, the nation’s preeminent US Attorney’s Office, and its battle with the Trump Justice Department. He details how the Justice Department pressured SDNY to investigate and prosecute Donald Trump’s perceived enemies, including President Obama’s former White House Counsel Greg Craig and former Secretary of State John Kerry. According to Berman, when SDNY refused, DOJ took the unprecedented step of “shopping” these cases around to other, potentially more pliant, US Attorney Offices.Sept. 16, 2022

