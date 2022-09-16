Former US Attorney Berman: 'Barr did the bidding of the president and politicized the Department of Justice'11:55
Charlie Sykes: DeSantis and Abbott are using ‘theater of cruelty’06:31
Brandon Van Grack: ‘DOJ has no option but to appeal’11:29
- Now Playing
Former US Attorney Berman: DOJ told SDNY 'It’s time to even things out by indicting a Democrat before the midterms'12:29
- UP NEXT
Former Trump DHS official says Trump wanted to 'bus and dump' migrants into Democratic cities03:00
Neal Katyal: Obstruction case against Trump is ‘very strong’11:59
Biden announces new government actions targeting hate-fueled violence04:58
FBI serves MyPillow’s Mike Lindell with search warrant05:13
Rep. Lofgren: ‘Outrageous’ that Trump would pardon insurrectionists10:43
Geoffrey Berman: ‘We managed to push back every attempt to interfere in our cases’09:23
Judge unseals more portions of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit11:00
Jan 6th committee members prepare to work until the bitter end07:35
Andrew Weissmann: We either have a system where we’re all accountable to law or we don’t07:58
Hot button cultural issues become winning topics for Democrats07:06
Trump faces Monday deadline to respond to DOJ filing07:28
DOJ appeals judge's order for Mar-a-Lago special master05:14
Andrew Weissman: DOJ notice to appeal ‘puts it to the Trump team’09:23
New WaPo report underscores why DOJ took unprecedented step to search Mar-a-Lago12:02
Fmr. top national security official: Trump will 'do anything for his own political gain'11:42
Democrats seize on the shifting political landscape after the overturning of Roe08:57
Former US Attorney Berman: 'Barr did the bidding of the president and politicized the Department of Justice'11:55
Charlie Sykes: DeSantis and Abbott are using ‘theater of cruelty’06:31
Brandon Van Grack: ‘DOJ has no option but to appeal’11:29
- Now Playing
Former US Attorney Berman: DOJ told SDNY 'It’s time to even things out by indicting a Democrat before the midterms'12:29
- UP NEXT
Former Trump DHS official says Trump wanted to 'bus and dump' migrants into Democratic cities03:00
Neal Katyal: Obstruction case against Trump is ‘very strong’11:59
Play All