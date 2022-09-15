IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former Trump DHS official says Trump wanted to 'bus and dump' migrants into Democratic cities

Deadline White House

Former Trump DHS official says Trump wanted to 'bus and dump' migrants into Democratic cities

Miles Taylor said before he quit the Department of Homeland Security, former President Donald Trump had asked “to go bus and dump, in his words, bus and dump migrants from the border into Democratic cities.” Sept. 15, 2022

