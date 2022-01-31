IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Planned Parenthood President: The overturning of Roe is not a 'theoretical issue' anymore
Former Planned Parenthood President: The overturning of Roe is not a ‘theoretical issue’ anymore04:43
Former President of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards and senior opinion writer for the Boston Globe Kim Atkins Stohr on GOP-led states rushing to pass restrictive abortion lawsJan. 31, 2022
