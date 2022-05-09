IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor: The war is ‘Ukraine’s to win’

10:23

Former advisor to President Zelenskyy Igor Novikov reacts to Vladimir Putin defending his invasion of Ukraine in a Victory Day speech and First Lady Jill Biden’s surprised visit to Ukraine on Mother’s Day May 9, 2022

