  • Harry Dunn: I’m not letting anyone steal the joy I feel

    Michael Cohen: 'This is the death spiral of the Trump Organization'

    SCOTUS appears to back web designer opposed to same-sex marriage

  • Claire McCaskill: The biggest lie Trump told was his oath of office

  • New podcast reveals never-before-heard Nelson Mandela

  • John Brennan: What Trump did ‘has already caused significant damage’

  • Fmr. Gaetz confidant sentenced to 11 years in prison

  • Chasten Buttigieg: We're reaffirming marriage equality because SCOTUS is threatening to take away

  • WH Coronavirus Response Coordinator: What happens this season is largely up to us

  • Barbara McQuade: Oath Keepers conviction ‘strengthen the hand of the Justice Dept.’

  • Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy

  • Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Fulton County grand jury probe

  • U.S. reaches 600+ mass shootings for third year in a row

  • Andrew Weissmann: Not necessary for special counsel ‘to be absolutely silent’

  • Manhattan prosecutors again consider a path toward prosecuting Trump

  • Tim Miller: ‘You shouldn’t have to be a hero at a gay bar’

  • Mary McCord: Garland wants to assure charging decisions are made by career prosecutors

  • Governors bring the MAGA culture wars into schools

  • The end of an era in American politics: Pelosi steps down as leader of House Dems

  • Rep. Kinzinger: Jan. 6 Committee's findings "blew away" own expectations

Deadline White House

Michael Cohen: 'This is the death spiral of the Trump Organization'

Following the Trump Organization being found guilty in a 15-year tax fraud scheme, facing roughly $1.6 million in fines at sentencing, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen says that Allen Weisselberg was “less than truthful” in his testimony, and that he’s still “on the sword” due to Trump.  Dec. 6, 2022

