    Fmr. press secretary to Zelenskyy: I believe Ukraine will win

Deadline White House

Fmr. press secretary to Zelenskyy: I believe Ukraine will win

Former Press Secretary to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and author of "The Fight For Our Lives: My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine's Battle for Democracy, and What It Means for the World" Iuliia Mendel discusses with Nicolle Wallace what is was like to work with Zelenskyy and what will happen next in UkraineSept. 19, 2022

    Fmr. press secretary to Zelenskyy: I believe Ukraine will win

