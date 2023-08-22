IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Fmr. federal judge: Trump, allies committed ‘grave crimes’ with 2020 election coup plot

15:08

Former federal judge J. Michael Luttig joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss the state of the Republican Party following Donald Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and why he thinks Trump should be barred from the presidency for his actions on January 6th. Aug. 22, 2023

