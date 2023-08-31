IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Clarence Thomas discloses additional trips paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow

    08:43
    Fmr. federal attorney: ‘Neither likable nor credible’ Trump will ever see witness stand

    08:04
    Trump’s televised trial: The irony of the reality star president’s live-streamed ‘demise’

    10:26

  • 'The game isn't working anymore': Trump’s attacks on Jack Smith’s WH meeting fall flat

    06:36

  • Nicolle: Giuliani’s defamation lawsuit ruling ‘a big win for democracy and the truth’

    09:28

  • ‘This is all a PR campaign’: Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman doubles down on election lies

    07:17

  • GOP silence member of Tennessee Three again during debate on gun safety

    09:15

  • New report says Special Counsel Jack Smith grilled witnesses about Rudy Giuliani’s drinking

    10:20

  • Meadows gambles with ‘last-ditch, hail-mary’ attempt to have GA case moved to federal court

    09:02

  • Amid multiple criminal cases, Trump faces civil lawsuit from Dem lawmakers over Jan. 6

    05:54

  • 'Client from hell’: Trump’s courtroom calendar fills up ahead of election

    10:49

  • ‘It’s narcissism with steroids’: Trump’s misguided complaints about two tiers of justice

    06:39

  • Nicolle: Prologue over, chapter one just beginning for Trump, co-defendants in GA

    09:02

  • 'Law and order' MAGA GOP exposed amid Trump arrest, 'historic' mug shot

    09:41

  • 'The mafia' that now is the GOP: Trump raises specter of violence ahead of surrender

    09:44

  • Nicolle Wallace: What's devastating about Trump's mug shot isn't the image, it's the acts

    01:06

  • ‘A slap in the face’: Trump’s co-defendants’ mugshots are 'history in the making'

    10:28

  • BREAKING: Fulton judge rules that Kenneth Chesebro will stand trial on October 23

    01:50

  • Voting rights attorney: Trump is 'simply not eligible for the ballot in 2024’

    10:20

  • Fmr. DOJ official thinks Rudy Giuliani doesn’t have a ‘coherent’ defense in Fulton County

    09:25

Pulitzer Prize Winning Investigative Reporter David Cay Johnston, host of the podcast "On Brand" Donny Deutsch, former Lead Investigator for the January 6th Select Committee Tim Heaphy and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner join Nicolle Wallace to discuss how Trump is waging his defense in the court of public opinion, instead of the courtroom.Aug. 31, 2023

