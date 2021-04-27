Fmr. DHS Chief of Staff: ‘Everything Donald Trump did with DHS was politicized’10:27
In a memo to Homeland Security staff, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called domestic extremism “the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat” in the country, and announces the launch of an internal review to root out extremists in the department’s ranks. Former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security under Trump Miles Taylor and former FBI special agent Clint Watts react and reflect on how the department was under the previous administration.